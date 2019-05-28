KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police involved in a chase in Clay County had an eventful Memorial Day dealing with different suspects.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office advised that they had a possible armed carjacking vehicle about 3 a.m. Monday heading south on Interstate 435 approaching Highway 24.
Kansas City police along with Independence police moved into the area to assist. During the pursuit, Clay County deputies lost sight of the vehicle, and it was reacquired by Independence police.
The vehicle was struck with stop sticks by Independence police, and the vehicle began to lose its tires. The vehicle then went off the roadway and into the tree line near the 9400 block of 47th Street.
Shortly after, officers believed they did not have the correct carjacking vehicle.
As the officer caught up to the car and attempted a car check, the suspect tossed a gun out the window and refused to stop, police said.
The vehicle eventually lost two tires and came to a stop on King’s Highway in Independence. The driver fled the vehicle and after a short foot pursuit he was taken into custody, police said.
According to police, the car they incorrectly stop-sticked was another stolen vehicle and not the one originally being pursued.
