KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A Kansas City police officer passed away on Sunday.
Police say he took his own life.
The officer served the police department for over 10 years and was assigned to the Patrol Bureau. He was off-duty at the time of his death.
"Please keep our officer’s family and our department in your thoughts and prayers," police said in a statement. "We ask you to please respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.