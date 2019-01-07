KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City police officer was injured while trying to chase down a vehicle that was thought to be involved in a shooting.
Officers began chasing the vehicle about 8:10 p.m. Monday. The chase ended about five minutes later in the location of East 105th Terrace and College Avenue.
The officer suffered minor injuries in the chase.
