KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A 22-year veteran of the Kansas City Police Department has died from the coronavirus.
"It is with a heavy heart we report the tragic loss of one of our own today," Kansas City police said in a statement Sunday. "This afternoon one of our officers passed away at the hospital after his battle with COVID-19. The officer was a dedicated officer who served our department for approximately 22 years and was assigned to the Patrol Bureau."
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he was heartbroken over the death.
“I am heartbroken to hear of the death of a longtime Kansas City police officer who passed away today from COVID-19," Lucas said. "Our officers are on the front lines each day and in the past year, we have seen a new threat from COVID-19. I pray tonight for his family, our police department, and all who knew and served with him during his dedicated 22-year service to the people of Kansas City.”
Earlier in the pandemic, the Kansas City Fire Department mourned the losses of three of its members.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.