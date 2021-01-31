KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is mourning the loss of its one own Sunday evening.
The Kansas City Police Department said in a statement Sunday that an officer died after he apparently took his own life.
The officer, who was on the force for over eight years, was on administrative assignment and was missing in his personal vehicle.
He was found in his personal vehicle in Overland Park.
"We have activated our volunteer chaplains and all the peer support resources available to department members at this time," the KCPD said. "Please keep the officer’s family and our department in your thoughts and prayers."
If you know someone who needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
