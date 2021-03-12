KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City police officer has been indicted by a grand jury in relation to events last summer during protests on the Country Club Plaza.
Nicholas McQuillen, 39, faces a single misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault.
Court records accuse McQuillen of "recklessly causing physical injury to the juvenile when he sprayed chemicals into her face during the protest in the Country Club Plaza on May 30, 2020," a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office states.
He will appear in court on a future date.
The Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police issued this statement on Friday:
The FOP is aware of the misdemeanor charge brought against Kansas City, MO Police Officer McQuillen. The FOP is very disappointed that the Prosecuting Attorney would bring such a charge when Officer McQuillen employed the lowest level of force available to him. The use of OC spray is an extraordinarily valuable tool that often results in the de-escalation of a given situation. And, the individual here had no injuries or lasting effects from the use of the OC spray. We believe this charge has no merit and the FOP will fully support Officer McQuillen as he challenges it in Court.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.