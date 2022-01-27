truck in officer assault
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A Kansas City police officer was assaulted on Thursday evening, according to the department.

The assault happened in the 500 block of E. Linwood Boulevard on Thursday night at around 6 p.m.

Police are looking for a maroon 2014 Ford F150 Truck with a license plate of 425HPL.

The truck has a bed cover and stickers on the rear window.

Occupants of the vehicle should be considered armed and dangerous.

