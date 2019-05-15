KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance for information on a hit and run that killed a man.
Kansas City police posted a tweet on Wednesday saying that they needed information on a pedestrian that was hit, and the car then fled the scene.
HELP NEEDED: 50-y.o. pedestrian Joe Wright was found lying in street @ Eastwood Trfwy & Ararat Dr. @ 5:47 AM Mon. 5/13. He'd been hit by a car that fled the scene. He died @ hospital. We have no witnesses & no video. Please, if you saw something, call 816-474-TIPS (8477)— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) May 15, 2019
50-year-old Joe Wright was found by police lying in the street at Eastwood Trafficway and Ararat Drive around 5:47 a.m. on Monday.
Wright later died at the hospital.
Officials have no witnesses and no video of the incident.
If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
