KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance for information on a hit and run that killed a man.

Kansas City police posted a tweet on Wednesday saying that they needed information on a pedestrian that was hit, and the car then fled the scene.

50-year-old Joe Wright was found by police lying in the street at Eastwood Trafficway and Ararat Drive around 5:47 a.m. on Monday.

Wright later died at the hospital.

Officials have no witnesses and no video of the incident.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

