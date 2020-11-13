KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City need help in finding a missing and endangered teenager.
Benjamin Dixon, 15, is in need of medication according to police.
He was last seen Nov. 9 near 23rd Street and Garfield Avenue. He was wearing a Burgundy shirt and blue jeans.
Authorities say he is not from Kansas City.
If you see him, call 816-234-5139.
