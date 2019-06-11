KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – After talks of disbanding the unit, the Kansas City's Police Department Mounted Patrol will live to ride another day.
The decision was made Tuesday at the monthly Board of Police Commissioner’s meeting.
The department had said it was considering getting rid of the unit to save money and put more officers on the street, but the chief said the mounted patrol will continue for now and the department will look to find new ways to use it to combat violent crime.
The group Friends of The Mounted Patrol led a campaign to keep the horses and they said in a Facebook post Tuesday that all the emails and phone calls from mounted patrol supporters made a difference.
“I do believe that both the commissioners and the chief had no idea how positive the mounted patrol has in the city,” AliceLee Hollister, Friends of Mounted Patrol, said.
The city spends about $50,000 a year on upkeep and supplies for the horses.
