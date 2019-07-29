KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is attempting to help reunite a man with his father's ashes.
Police are looking for a Rian A. Vance.
In a Facebook post, the department says they have "gone to great lengths to find Rian" but have been unable to track him down.
The ashes are currently at the police department's Property and Evidence Unit at 2645 Brooklyn Ave.
If you have any information, contact police at 816-234-5198.
