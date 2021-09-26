KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Police Department needs your help in locating two missing juveniles.
Anigha Hill-Maynard, 14, and Jamyah Johnson, 12, were last seen on Sept. 24, 2021.
Police say they ran away from the area of Linwood Avenue and Main street.
If you see them, contact please for more information.
Missing/Endangered JuvenilesAnigha Hill-Maynard, bf, 14 yrs, 5’7”, 120 lbs, Blk hair, Brn eyes & Jamyah Johnson, bf, 12 yrs, 5’2”, 130 lbs, Blk hair, Brn eyes. They were last seen on 09/24. The sisters ran away from the area of Linwood/Main St. If you see them, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/uwl5hWkoUw— kcpolice (@kcpolice) September 27, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.