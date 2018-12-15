KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Jade Grayson was last seen at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of NW 78th Terrace and NW Milrey Drive.
She's 5'0, weighs 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
She was wearing black sweat pants and a black hoodie at the time of her last appearance.
