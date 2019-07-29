KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are looking for a missing endangered person.
Pierre M. McWhirter was last seen on July 28, 2019, in the 10000 block of Hillcrest Road.
Police say he has been diagnosed with a disability that renders him nonverbal and he is required to take medicine.
He's 5'11", weighs 165 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see him, call 911 immediately or the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
