KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are looking for a missing juvenile.
Katelynn Hoefelmeyer was last seen in the area of 39th and Broadway on Friday around 2 p.m.
She was wearing a black T-shirt, blue pants and carrying a black backpack.
She also goes by the name of Andy, according to police.
If you have more information, contact police at 816-234-5136.
