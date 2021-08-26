KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are asking for your help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.
Rico Byrd was last seen Thursday at 3 p.m. in the 7100 block of NW Chatham.
He's 4'9", weighs 95 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a gray Batman shirt, black shorts and white Nike shoes when he was last seen.
If you see him, please call 911!
