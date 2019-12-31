KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are asking for your help in locating a missing 67-year-old woman.
Sharon Sensabaugh was last seen driving away from the 6700 block of NE 39th Street in a 2012 white Ford Transit van.
Family members say she has dementia and a seizure disorder.
She's described as 5'5" and weighs 130 pounds.
