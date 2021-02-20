Standoff with stabbing suspect

 Brett Hacker/KCTV5 News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City remain in a standoff with a suspect sought in a stabbing from Saturday evening. 

An initial stabbing call was reported in the area of E. 12th Street and Benton Boulevard at around 7 p.m., police say. The victim was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police were then dispatched to another report of a stabbing, this one coming in the 3200 block of E. 13th Street. When arriving, police were provided information about the previous call. 

Officers have surrounded the area and the apartment complex the suspect is believed to be in has been evacuated.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

