KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police were working a standoff situation with an armed person who barricaded themselves in a residence.

The standoff took place in the 10600 block of E 46th Terrace.

When officers arrived on scene, they were told by the reporting party that the suspect was armed with a gun. Police told her to evacuate the residence.

Police said that they were also told that the victim has barricaded herself inside the bathroom and the suspect was not letting her leave.

Officers made several attempts to contact the suspect and the victim but were met with negative results.

The Operation 100 was called.

After some time, the victim did come out of the residence after speaking with negotiators and the suspect followed.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held on domestic violence charges.

