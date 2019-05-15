KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police were working a standoff situation with an armed person who barricaded themselves in a residence.
The standoff took place in the 10600 block of E 46th Terrace.
We have a stand-off situation with an armed person barricaded inside a residence in the 10600 block of E. 46th Terr. Please avoid the area.— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) May 15, 2019
When officers arrived on scene, they were told by the reporting party that the suspect was armed with a gun. Police told her to evacuate the residence.
Police said that they were also told that the victim has barricaded herself inside the bathroom and the suspect was not letting her leave.
Officers made several attempts to contact the suspect and the victim but were met with negative results.
The Operation 100 was called.
After some time, the victim did come out of the residence after speaking with negotiators and the suspect followed.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held on domestic violence charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.