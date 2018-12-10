KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating a stabbing that has left one person with critical injuries.
Officers confirm one victim was stabbed near Lawn and St. John in Kansas City's Old Northeast Neighborhood around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Police said the victim's injuries are critical but noted that there is no immediate suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
