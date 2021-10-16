KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are investigating the city's 122nd homicide of 2021.
Police say an adult male was found dead inside a home shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4500 block of Chestnut.
Investigators say he was shot.
There is no immediate suspect information at this time.
While Kansas City is still behind the record setting pace of 2020, the total number of homicides this year still outpace the numbers at this point in 2019, 2018 and 2017.
KCPD is on the scene of a shooting at 45th and Chestnut. They say one person was found dead.It happened around 3pm. pic.twitter.com/2WaPRPQH0M— Taylor Johnson (@TaylorKCTV5) October 16, 2021
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.