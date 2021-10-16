Police lights tape generic
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are investigating the city's 122nd homicide of 2021. 

Police say an adult male was found dead inside a home shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4500 block of Chestnut. 

Investigators say he was shot. 

There is no immediate suspect information at this time. 

While Kansas City is still behind the record setting pace of 2020, the total number of homicides this year still outpace the numbers at this point in 2019, 2018 and 2017. 

