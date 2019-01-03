KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities in KC are investigating the first homicide of 2019 after someone was fatally stabbed.
On Wednesday just before 10 p.m., officers went to a local hospital after a man who had been stabbed arrived there via a private vehicle.
While officers were on the way to the hospital, additional officers were sent to the 2100 block of E. 10th St. after someone called and said there was a disturbance at an apartment there.
Shortly after that, the officers at the hospital were told that the man had died.
Overnight, detectives and crime scene investigators were processing the scene on 10th Street and canvasing the area for witnesses and evidence.
Just before 8 a.m., the police said they had identified the man who had been killed as 60-year-old Tony Carmons.
They said there was a "domestic violence connection," with regard to the stabbing.
They also said a person of interest has been identified and that they are looking for that person.
Anyone who may have been in the area at the time and anyone who saw anything is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.
By the same date in 2018, Kansas City had not had a homicide yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.