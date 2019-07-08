KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) — Police are investigating four recent deaths as homicides, including the shooting of a woman riding in a vehicle.

Police said 25-year-old Ki'essence Pelton was pronounced dead at a hospital early Sunday morning. They said the driver of the vehicle in which she was riding took her there after realizing she had been shot.

Her death was part of a violent Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Police found 30-year-old local rapper Mack Jones' body on Saturday morning in a parked vehicle, days after he was reported missing.

Also, the body of 30-year-old Gregory Payton Jr. of Kansas City, Kansas, was found in parked vehicle the same morning.

And 48-year-old Lynn Armstrong's body was found inside an apartment Friday morning.