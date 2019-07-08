KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) — Police are investigating four recent deaths as homicides, including the shooting of a woman riding in a vehicle.
Police said 25-year-old Ki'essence Pelton was pronounced dead at a hospital early Sunday morning. They said the driver of the vehicle in which she was riding took her there after realizing she had been shot.
A woman has died after she arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Her death was part of a violent Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Police found 30-year-old local rapper Mack Jones' body on Saturday morning in a parked vehicle, days after he was reported missing.
Friends and family are mourning the life of Kansas City rapper, Mack Jones. Jones, also known as Smacc Turner, was found dead in a car Saturday. He had been missing since Tuesday.
Also, the body of 30-year-old Gregory Payton Jr. of Kansas City, Kansas, was found in parked vehicle the same morning.
A man was found shot and killed inside a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Saturday morning.
And 48-year-old Lynn Armstrong's body was found inside an apartment Friday morning.
Police are investigating a homicide at a Kansas City apartment complex that is no stranger to violence.
