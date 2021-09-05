KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating after two Uber drivers were reportedly assaulted.
The first was reported at 8 p.m. on Sept. 3 in he 400 block of E. 31st Street in Kansas City. An Uber driver told police two suspects attempted to steal the vehicle and remove the driver, but ran away after that unsuccessful attempt.
The second assault was reported in the 2200 block of 68th Street.
It's unknown at this time if the assaults are connected and no arrests have been made.
If you have information about the cases, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.