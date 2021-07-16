KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating after they found three shooting victims on Friday evening.
One victim was found at 106th and Greenwood and two more on James A. Reed Road, one at 104th and the other at 107th.
Police say there were two separate shooting reports.
Two of the victims suffered critical injuries, according to police. The third victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The shootings happened around 10 p.m. on Friday night.
It's unknown at this point if the shootings are connected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.