KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A body was found in the Missouri River near Riverfront Park early Saturday afternoon.

A water rescue was called and firefighters were dispatched to the area at around 12:20 p.m.

The body was found down the river by kayakers.

Police on scene said that it's unclear how the body got there or if foul play was involved.

Information about the victim is not available at this time.

