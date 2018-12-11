Kansas City police investigate vehicle shooting, one in hospital

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is in the hospital with injuries after being shot in the head.
It happened 26th and Topping in Kansas City.
Police are still trying to find the suspects.
Police say the male victim was inside his car when another car drove up and started shooting up the victim’s car.
The victim tried to drive off but was shot.
Police say it appears to have been a smaller caliber bullet.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story, refresh for the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.