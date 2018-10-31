KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Kansas City are investigating a suspicious package in the area of 37th and Broadway.
Officers could be seen blocking off the parking lot of the Chubby's restaurant located at 3756 Broadway Blvd., and customers were not being allowed into the business.
Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
