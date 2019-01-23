KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating a shooting where one person has non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Green Village Townhomes located on Topping Avenue and East 20th Street.
Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
Police have not yet released any suspect information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.