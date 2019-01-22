KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is hurt after being shot twice in the stomach.
It happened early Tuesday morning near 43rd Street and Pittman Road.
The person shot was taken to the hospital, and we are working to learn more about his condition.
Look for updates here and on our news app throughout the morning.
