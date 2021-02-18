KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries following a shooting Thursday evening at E. 23rd Street and Brighton Avenue in KCMO.
The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m.
Police are looking for three suspects in connection to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
