KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The police in Kansas City, Missouri are investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday night.

The shooting happened at 9:15 p.m. in the 5700 block of Manchester Avenue.

Information about the victim is currently unavailable.

The police are looking for a suspect in connection with the shooting.

Stay with KCTV5 News for more information. This is a developing story.

