KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The police in Kansas City, Missouri are investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday night.
The shooting happened at 9:15 p.m. in the 5700 block of Manchester Avenue.
Information about the victim is currently unavailable.
The police are looking for a suspect in connection with the shooting.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more information. This is a developing story.
