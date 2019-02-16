KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The police in Kansas City, Missouri are investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday night.
The shooting happened at 9:15 p.m. in the 5700 block of Manchester Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim with no signs of life who was pronounced dead a short time later.
Witnesses said the victim and suspect were involved in a disturbance when the shooting happened.
The suspect fled on foot.
On Sunday morning, officers said they had located a suspect a few blocks away.
