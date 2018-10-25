KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Thursday night at a gas station.
The incident occured at a Conoco located on East 39th Street and Elmwood Avenue.
The call came in shortly after 9:30 p.m.
One victim reported so far with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is developing story refresh page for the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.