KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police say one person is dead following a shooting in the 1800 block of E. 78th Street.
No information about the victim has been provided yet.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
