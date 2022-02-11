KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- One person is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Kansas City.
Police say E. 89th Street and Troost Avenue is closed in all directions during the investigation.
The crash involved a pedestrian who was crossing Troost Avenue just south of 89th Street.
The individual was struck by the truck at 6:31 p.m. on Friday.
Police later released some details about the vehicle wanted in connection in the case. It's a white truck with cowl lights and may have front end damage.
This is a developing story. KCTV5 is working to gather more details.
