KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a double stabbing that left one person in serious condition and one with non-life threatening injuries.
At about 8:45 p.m., police were called to 26th and Denver on a stabbing.
Police say they have some people in custody, it is unknown exactly how many at this time.
