KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left two men hospitalized.
It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East 31st Street and Jackson Avenue.
One victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The second victim was transported with life threatening injuries.
Police are looking for a man who ran eastbound from the scene. A witness said the man was wearing an orange hoodie.
