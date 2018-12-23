KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting where one has died.
Just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, the Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting at 20th and Hardesty.
Authorities have said that one person has died.
There is no injury information for the second person.
This is an on-going investigation. Stay with KCTV5 News for more information.
