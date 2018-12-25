KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a death on Interstate 435.
Police say a woman was struck in the Northland Tuesday night before 7:30 p.m. in the middle of the freeway.
Police closed two lanes to conduct the investigation.
Missouri Highway Patrol are assisting in traffic control.
