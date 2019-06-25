Police investigate after person found murdered near Independence, Spruce

It happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. at Independence and Spruce avenues.

 (KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Police are investigating the death of a transgender woman whose body was found at an abandoned home.

It happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Independence and Spruce avenues.

Police Sgt. Adam Painter says her body was found on the porch of the home. The victim showed obvious signs of trauma but the cause of death was not immediately clear.

Neighbors told police they heard an argument followed by several gunshots near the house.

There is no suspect information at this time. Police have not identified the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

