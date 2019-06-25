KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Police are investigating the death of a transgender woman whose body was found at an abandoned home.
It happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Independence and Spruce avenues.
Police Sgt. Adam Painter says her body was found on the porch of the home. The victim showed obvious signs of trauma but the cause of death was not immediately clear.
Neighbors told police they heard an argument followed by several gunshots near the house.
There is no suspect information at this time. Police have not identified the victim.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.