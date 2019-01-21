KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near 435 and Eastwood Trafficway.
Officers responded to a deadly shooting at Maple Hills Apartments and Townhomes located in the 5300 block of Oak Leaf Drive Monday afternoon around 2:45.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a man in his mid-twenties located outside an apartment building, he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Witnesses told authorities that a male wearing all black, including a black denim jacket and black pants, fled the scene in a dark colored compact vehicle with temporary tags after the shooting occurred.
“We know somebody saw this or knows who committed this crime. We need them to come forward for us and help get this person off the street,” Darin Snapp, KCMO Police Department, said.
Investigators are still on the scene and ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
