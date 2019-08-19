KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a homicide after finding a body off U.S. Highway 71 and Red Bridge Road.
Crime scene investigators closed the southbound ramp from Interstate 49 and Hwy. 71 to Red Bridge Road early Monday morning.
Police were called about 12:30 a.m. with someone saying they saw the body on the side of the road. When officers got to the scene, they found a man dead on the shoulder of the exit ramp.
Police say evidence points to foul play. They are investigating the incident as a homicide but have not said how he died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.