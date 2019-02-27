KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a person caught fire Wednesday on the city's east side.
Authorities say it is not known at this time if this was intentional, accidental or done by someone to assault the person.
It happened about 10:45 a.m. at East 24th Street and Brighton Avenue.
A bomb and arson unit has been called to the scene to investigate.
