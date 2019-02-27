1 injured in house fire near 24th, Brighton in east Kansas City

Firefighters were call about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday to East 24th Street and Brighton Avenue. 

 (Emily Rittman/KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a person caught fire Wednesday on the city's east side.

Authorities say it is not known at this time if this was intentional, accidental or done by someone to assault the person.

It happened about 10:45 a.m. at East 24th Street and Brighton Avenue.

A bomb and arson unit has been called to the scene to investigate.

