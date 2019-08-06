Two body homicide
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after two bodies are found behind a church.

Authorities say, officers responded to the call around 5:41 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a wooded area behind the Sheffield Family Life Center off 9th and Winner.

Police say the victims were both male with apparent stab wounds. They were discovered by a tow truck driver.

There is also no description of a suspect currently.

Police are investigating this as a double homicide.

This brings Kansas City to its 86th and 87th homicide of 2019.

