KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after two bodies are found behind a church.
Authorities say, officers responded to the call around 5:41 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Police were called to a wooded area behind the Sheffield Family Life Center off 9th and Winner.
Police say the victims were both male with apparent stab wounds. They were discovered by a tow truck driver.
There is also no description of a suspect currently.
Police are investigating this as a double homicide.
This brings Kansas City to its 86th and 87th homicide of 2019.
