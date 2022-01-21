KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police helped evacuate two individuals who were inside a home with a woman threatening to harm them and herself.
Officers remain in a standoff with the woman, which began around 6:15 p.m. in the 10600 block of Skiles Avenue.
Police were called there on a disturbance and were told that a woman became violent and started threatening people inside the home.
Authorities made contact with the individual.
In the process, they were able to safely evacuate two others from the home. The woman still refused to come out of the home.
Negotiators are working to bring the situation to a peaceful conclusion.
