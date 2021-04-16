KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City are in a standoff with an individual refusing to come out of a home.
Officers say the person is armed and a standoff was launched shortly before 6:20 p.m. in the area of 49th and Agnes.
Details are limited about the case right now.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.