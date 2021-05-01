KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Officers are investigating a double-shooting that claimed the lives of two juveniles.
Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to 8th and Olive on sound of gunshots.
When they arrived at the scene, two victims were located outside of their apartment. The victims were two juveniles who had just left late night Ramadan services.
Police believe the shooting is a domestic incident.
Investigators say the two victims were "rising stars," based on their initial investigation.
"Officers and detectives on scene heard story after story about these promising young men who were leaders both in their community and at their mosque," police tweeted. "It’s become clear that Kansas City has lost two rising stars, and we will do everything we can to seek justice for them."
Police identified the victims as Abdulwahid Abdulaziz, 16, and Abdirahman Abdulaziz, 14.
The suspect's name is Hanad A. Abdiaziz, 25. A warrant has been issued for the suspect.
Detectives are interviewing witnesses and crime scene technicians are processing the scene.
There is a $25,000 reward for information in this case. If you have information please call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family. You can donate here.
