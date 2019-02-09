KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – According to the Kansas City Police Department, an officer is in the hospital on life support.
The police department said that he is a dedicated officer who has served the department for about 10 years.
According to the KCPD, just after 9 p.m. on Friday, Liberty police found the officer’s vehicle in the parking lot of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church at 1600 NE Cookingham.
The police said that the officer had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.
On Saturday afternoon, the KCPD said the officer is still in the hospital and is on life support.
“The Officer’s family and KCPD are very appreciative of the support received during this difficult time, please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” the KCPD said.
The department had previously noted, “We have activated our volunteer chaplains and all the peer support resources available to us at this time.”
There is help available for those who need it. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK OR 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year.
You can also chat live with a counselor by visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
