KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Changes may be in store for police at the Kansas City International Airport.
Kansas City police say they're in conversations with the airport and city leaders regarding staffing.
"We have been in on going discussions with the airport and city administration regarding staffing. They have experienced staffing issues as we all have. With the new airport coming we want to ensure the best for the airport and those who travel through there," said Kansas City police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina.
Right now, they say the airport has had staffing issues.
"Police operations in and around airports require certain training and certifications we want to make sure we are prepared for. The staffing at the airport is something that is continuously evaluated by city and police department administration and we will continue to do what’s best for the airport going forward," Becchina said.
Kansas City has assigned its own officers to the airport to help KCI's airport police.
